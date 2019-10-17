Warrior Beach Retreat to host 10th annual Wounded Warrior Salute

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Fall and Spring, the Warrior Beach Retreat treats wounded veterans and their caregivers to a week long vacation in Panama City Beach with several other activities planned.

One of those events is the Wounded Warrior Salute and #850Strong ceremony on November 7.

The ceremony is at High Praise Worship Center on 7124 East Highway 22 in Panama City.

It starts at 7 p.m and admission is free.

There is also a parade beforehand starting in Panama City Beach. The public is invited to line the streets and support the veterans. You can find the parade route at warriorbeachretreat.org.

