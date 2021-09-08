Warrior Beach Retreat returns to the beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Following the COVID pandemic, the Warrior Beach Retreat has been canceled but now all of the festivities have returned.

After months of active service, sacrifice, and toil, many soldiers return wounded and broken. These veterans are now able to gather once again to support each other.

Founder and President Linda Cope started this retreat 13 years ago after her son lost both of his legs below the knee in Iraq. She said there were a lot of resources out there for the wounded warriors but limited resources for caregivers.

Couples across the country will be able to participate in activities all week long. On Wednesday, the women are enjoying a spa day while the men go deep-sea fishing.

There will be a Warrior Beach Retreat parade Thursday, September 9 starting at 4:30 from the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort. Approximately arriving at Rodeo’s Steak Pit & Seafood at 5:07 p.m.

All motorcycles are welcome, Cope said. Meet at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach, FL around 3 p.m. September 9.

For more information visit the Warrior Beach Retreat website.