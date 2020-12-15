Walton’s Grim Reaper fires back at Gov. DeSantis

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis has fired the latest shot in the legal battle between a Walton County attorney and the state over closing Florida’s beaches.

Back in March, Daniel Uhlfelder, also known as Walton’s grim reaper, filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, arguing he should close beaches and consider a temporary stay-at-home order, all to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A Tallahassee trial judge ruled against Uhlfelder, But he said the judge encouraged him to file an appeal. The appeals court dismissed that appeal.

On Friday, the governor filed an 11-page response to the First District Court of Appeal ruling, asking the court to impose sanctions against Uhlfelder.

Monday Uhlfelder said he is not backing down.

“He hasn’t issued a statewide mask mandate; he is traveling and doing things without precautions,” said Uhlfelder. “Going to football games. He is having an event there tonight at the governor’s mansion, where he is going to have a large group of people. And he is not following the advice of scientists. So, it was a little hard to swallow when he said, ‘hey, you’re operating in good faith, but we still want to sanction you.”

Uhlfelder said he feels as though DeSantis is trying to silence his critics with sanctions and legal costs. He said he plans to appeal again to the state supreme court.

“The governor has unlimited discretion to do things in an emergency,” said Uhlfelder. “We believe that there are limitations, and that is why we did that. I care about public health; I care about our government leadership doing the right thing. And that is why we filed this. It wasn’t about money, I’m trying to help people and do something for the benefit of our state, and our citizens are getting push back like this and trying to sanction me, but it’s not going to stop me.”