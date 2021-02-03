Walton’s Code Compliance is ready for Oakwood Hills clean-up

MOSSY HEAD Fla. (WMBB)– After great success, Walton’s Code Compliance is ready to do it all again but this time cleaning up the Oakwood Hills community starting March 1.

The focus will be dilapidated structures and broken-down vehicles lining streets.

“Once we can clean up this property, and people have better living conditions, and their property values go up, we want to see more pride and engagement in the community,” said Code Compliance Manager Mike Lynch.

Lynch said they have a lot of work to do before those goals are met.

“Six officers plus myself, and we cover 1,100 square miles, so when we take on a project like this, we cannot take on an area as immense as Oakwood Hills all at one time, so we are going to break it up into phases,” he said.

Phase one is scheduled to start in March.

“Dumpsters that are going to be brought into the area so that folks can bring out their items they wouldn’t normally get rid of, and they can load the dumpsters, and we will get that to the landfill for them,” said Lynch.

From there, they will speak with residents who are not in compliance. This is all a very long process, but Lynch said he wants to clean up to be as effective as possible.

“We would ask the community’s patience with us as we work through this and understand that we are trying to make their community better,” he said.

There is a town hall meeting for the Oakwood Hills residents on February 4th at the DeFuniak Community center at 6:30 p.m.