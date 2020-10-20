Walton Works Training Center receives additional funding this time from the county

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over a year ago, the Walton Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Treasury decided to move forward with a multi-year plan to create the Walton Works Training Center of Excellence, on the DeFuniak Springs campus of Northwest Florida State College.

The Walton Board of Commissioners recently just matched funding to help support the Walton Training Works Project.

“The Walton Works Center of Excellence project is a $5.7 million project that will allow us to expand industry-recognized credentials in a variety of fields,” said Cristie Kedroski, senior vice president of Northwest Florida State College.

Kedroski said some of the new industrial trades the new facility will include are building and construction trades and public safety programs, like law enforcement.

She said she believes this opportunity to expand the campus means great economic development for Walton County.

“The community and business leaders of Walton County have expressed significant interest in wanting to expand career and workforce education opportunities and talent,” Kedroski said.

Sam Jones, the director of facilities at the college and lifelong Walton County resident, said he has been in this industry for over 40 years and this program is very much needed.

“I know what the challenges are, I think it is a great opportunity for the college to be the ones to step up and provide those trained workers for the workforce that’s needed,” Jones said.

As a result, Kedroski said the Board of County Commissioners and Triumph Board Gulf Coast have put funding forward to complete this project.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office will also be involved in the center. They have partnered with the school housing a driving range and a fire tower located right at the department.

“It’s about envisioning for the future about making this an opportunity to do some preeminent public safety training,” said Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson.

Northwest Florida State College is anticipating the grand opening of the Walton Training Center in January, which is a whole year after they started construction