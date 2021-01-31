Walton to prioritize Florida residents when it comes to vaccine efforts

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Health Officials said COVID-19 positivity rates have decreased slightly over the last two weeks.

It is now nearing 15.7%, whereas just a few weeks ago it was up to 17%.

The Walton Health Department Health Officer, Holly Holt, briefed the Walton Commissioners earlier this week regarding COVID-19 numbers.

She said the number of deaths within the county had gone up. There are now 63 people who have died because of COVID-19 complications.

Holt said the State Surgeon General had made some changes when it comes to vaccinations within the state.

“It is prioritizing vaccinations for our Florida residents,” Holt said. “So I know in our community we have a lot of individuals that come in and out for our tourism industry. We are getting limited vaccinations, so we are following those guidelines, but for registration this week, we were following it.”

Holt said in addition to their vaccine distribution efforts, they are also continuing COVID-19 testing on Tuesday mornings in DeFuniak Springs and Wednesday mornings at the Coastal Branch in South Walton.

If you want to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 test or want to learn more about vaccine availability, you can visit the health department’s website.