Walton teachers prepare for an EPIC school year

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) — As summer comes to an end many are preparing for the beginning of school with an EPIC event.

Students will be making their return back to campus in about a week but in the meantime, teachers are preparing for this upcoming school year through EPIC.

“EPIC is an acronym that I created when I first became superintendent,” said Walton County School Superintendent Russell Hughes. “It stands for excellence, professionalism, innovation, and collaboration.”

Teachers in both north and south Walton took part in the event kick-starting the new school year. Most attended virtually, staying COVID-cautious.

“So it’s really teachers training teachers, top teachers sharing those strategies and practices that worked last year,” said Hughes.

Of those, Freeport Elementary Third Grade Teacher Tiffany Spiva wants her classroom to be a safe environment.

“When those kids enter your classroom, you have to put on this face, it’s going to be great, we are going to make this the best year,” said Spiva. “We are going to be positive and just have a good time.”

Kyle Schwartz is a teacher from Colorado as the guest speaker. She said this past year created a lot of stress on students.

“Really recalibrate and refocusing on our student’s social and emotional health because when our classrooms can be safe and nurturing environments then that really supports us to do that academic work,” said Schwartz.

Superintendent Hughes hopes EPIC will lead to another academically successful year.