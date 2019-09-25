Walton shooting suspect caught

An anonymous tip led authorities to Colton Bryan Wednesday.

Bryan, 28, was wanted by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of armed burglary and felon in possession of a firearm after a shooting Friday in Freeport. He was located in Santa Rosa County and arrested by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Four Mile Road and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital and one victim later died from their injuries. The other is in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation.