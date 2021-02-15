Walton Schools closed Tuesday

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County schools will be closed on Tuesday.

“Due to extreme weather conditions expected tomorrow morning, all Walton County schools will close tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th,” officials wrote in a news release. “Closures include both students and employees.”

However, extra-curricular activities may resume after noon. Please check with your school for additional extra-curricular details. SPICE locations can also check with their SPICE facilitator for more information.

“Based on information from Emergency Management, below freezing temperatures and possible ice on roads are expected for the Walton County area,” officials wrote. “The WCSD will continue to monitor the weather with our local experts. Stay safe and continue to check our district and schools’ websites and social media platforms for more information.”