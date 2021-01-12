Walton residents debate on whether the Confederate flag should remain at the courthouse

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A topic of concern that has been brought up to the board of county commissioners about six months ago was brought up again Tuesday, it is the removal of the confederate flag outside of the courthouse.

The flag has been put on display for quite some time and residents are divided. Some for the flag and monument to remain intact while some very against it.

Although there was no motion on the table for the commissioners, many residents spoke their minds on the matter.

“The flag flying out on the lawn today represents the people who sought to continue the mistreatment of the enslaved blacks in America,” said residents Peter Horn III who requested this to be brought up at the January 12 meeting. “The confederacy lost the war and the enslaved were eventually freed, but racial justice has still not been achieved in this country as we continue to see this issue played out today.”

While other residents disagreed, like Conona Tarrant.

“Just leave the flag alone. Just completely just leave it alone. It doesn’t make any sense to tear it down, it’s not hurting anybody,” said Tarrant. “Ok, when you look at that flag behind you. Oh, if you don’t like that flag you can easily turn your head.”

And for residents, Mary Ziegler whose daughter is bi-racial said she does not want her daughter to grow up thinking she lives in a racist community.

“The people in this county are unlike any anywhere in Florida, and they’re not racist, at all,” Ziegler said. “But the message we send to people with that flag is that we are.”

After hearing the resident’s concerns county commissioners agreed to put an end to the public hearing after 45 minutes.

There is no word on if they will vote on the matter at their next meeting.