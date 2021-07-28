Walton residents are getting new additions thanks to tax dollars

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Resident’s taxes south of the bay are hard at work making repairs and additions to Walton county.

Back in 2016, Walton officials made the decision to use ad valorem taxes collected in a certain area to be spent right back in the county, known as the “TIF” program.

To date, about $21 million has been spent on specific projects. Some related to stormwater, recreation, or sports projects as well as highway and road repairs.

Walton County’s Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said these projects are underway once again in South Walton after COVID-19 protocol forced the county to halt construction.

“One of the big ones that we have right now is 393 South, it goes from Highway 98 down to 30A,” said Svehla. “As we know, mobility is a big thing around here so we have been adding a lot of multi-use paths, currently, that project down there is allowing that. It’s putting in an 8 footpath, on the road to allow people with bikes or jogging. So we look at it from a recreational, stormwater or ways to really enhance quality of life.”

There are eight construction projects currently underway.