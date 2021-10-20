Walton resident urging for county help on drainage issues

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — One South Walton resident says his property is flooding, even when it’s not raining and he’s asking for county help.

He said he is calling every county department, but still cannot get any answers. Sweet said the problems started after a crew took out some nearby trees.

“I’ve got major floods, my property was under at least three feet of water,” said Resident Ed Sweet.

This is a waterfront property Sweet did not bargain for. Three weeks ago, Sweet said a construction crew tore trees down across from his property. When they left, flooding began.

“Then when I leveled the lot we had a couple of days of rain, here we are,” he said.

And although the water levels have decreased slightly, Sweet said the issue will persist based on the county’s response.

“Planning blames it on code, code blames it on planning,” said Sweet. “The builder says he has permitted, and there is nothing he can do. The final response I received from code was “It would be in my best interest to hire an engineer to see what there is I could do about drainage on my own property.”

Sweet said drainage has never been an issue in the past, and he has gotten a roundabout response from most county departments. He is at a loss for his next step.

“All I ask for is proper drainage either from the county, from the developer,” Sweet said. “I just want it back the way it was before they tore the lot apart.”

News 13 tried to get some answers for Sweet. We found out he, and all who experience similar problems within the county needs to contact the public works department for flooding and drainage problems.