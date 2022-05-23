DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Work has moved quickly on a new sidewalk project in front of Walton High School.

This project will provide a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along the south side of Walton Road from 20th Street to State Road 83.

The project will also include pipework on the north side of Walton Road.

Workers laid sod last week and the concrete is mostly poured.

Walton County Public Works Project Administrator Jim Harman said the $320,000 sidewalk project is about 90% complete.

“The contractor was waiting for school to let out before doing the work on the school property and school will be out here in Walton County on Thursday so we hope to start that the week after Memorial Day,” Harman said.

Harman said he hopes to have everything wrapped up before school resumes in the fall.