Walton man convicted in child porn case

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man now faces 95 years in prison after being convicted at trial in a child porn case.

Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.

In December of last year, the Walton County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit responded to several “cyber tips,” obtained a search warrant, and searched Miller’s home in the Timberwind Neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs, officials wrote in a news release.

Miller later admitted to the crime, investigators said.

A forensic computer specialist with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was then able to locate 19 images of children ranging from 2 years to 8 years old engaged in various acts of sexual conduct, officials wrote. The maximum possible sentence is 95 years in prison.

