Walton man charged with trafficking heroin

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a Walton County man was arrested for trafficking heroin and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, with partnering agencies including the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police

Department, and Crestview Police Department, arrested 45-year-old Thomas Obregon.

Investigators found 100 grams of prescription pills, more than 650 grams of methamphetamine, 250 grams of heroin, 21 grams of cocaine, 3.9 kilograms of marijuana and THC extract cartridges, 9 firearms — two of which were stolen locally — and more than $10,000.

Obregon is currently being held at the Walton County Jail.