FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was arrested on sex battery charges after his alleged victim came forward, Walton County deputies said Monday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Joshua Scott Brase after a victim came forward and said he abused her when she was 9.

“The victim also said Brase told her not to tell anyone or ‘He would come back for her,'” deputies wrote in a news release.

Brase was located at his Freeport home on Friday and arrested.

“Speaking out against any type of abuse can be a difficult thing to do,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Because of this young lady’s bravery, this sick individual is off the street and unable to harm any more children.”

Brase is charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of twelve and is currently being held in the Walton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.