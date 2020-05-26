Walton lifts burn bans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Visitors and residents in Walton County can have a bonfire or start other fires if they get the proper permits and take the proper precautions, officials there decided Tuesday.

Walton County voted to lift its burn ban at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday.

Their Facebook page states that this includes beach bonfires with a permit and special events (on the beach).

However, several surrounding counties are still enforcing a burn ban.

Here are the following counties that still have one in place: