Walton is getting ready to vaccinate those 18 and older

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– The vaccine age in Florida will be lowered to ages 16 and older starting Monday.

It is important to note 16 and 17-year-olds are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine according to FDA regulations.

This past week those 40 and above were eligible to reserve a vaccination appointment. Now, starting tomorrow those that are 18 years of age or older can register for the Moderna vaccine.

Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said his department and the county health department will continue to distribute Moderna vaccines through their pods.

He said opening the appointment to more ages should not change operations for the county.

“Does not change the operations at all,” Goldberg said. “People will still register by going to my vaccine.Florida.com and fill out the survey online to have someone contact them.”

Goldberg said if you are a homebound resident, you can still reach out for the health department to deliver vaccinations to you.

Visit the Walton County Health Department webpage for more information.