Walton Health Department says there is an increase in COVID-19 risks

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Health Department is still waiting to receive their rapid tests for COVID-19.

However, the administrator for the Walton Health Department Holly Holt, said they are getting their PCR testing back faster, between 48 to 72 hours.

Holt said they are starting to see more positive covid cases and hospitalizations, and the chances you know someone who has tested positive for covid has increased.

She said it is very important to continue to avoid the three C’s, close spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings.

“Avoid close spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air, crowded places, avoid crowded places, and be aware of the people nearby,” said Holt. “The greater the number of individuals in the area the greater the chances of covid-19 spreading from person to person. And then number three is close-contact settings, avoid close range conversations, and stay at least 6 feet from each other.”

To find out more about testing in DeFuniak Springs the coastal branch visit the health department’s website.