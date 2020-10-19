Walton Health Department looking to hire more staff before receiving rapid tests

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — As the county has seen an increase in COVID positive tests, they have also seen an increase in those needing hospital care.

However, the number of residents wanting to receive COVID-19 testing has gone down in the county, the Walton Health Department said.

The Walton County, Florida Department of Health Officer Holly Holt, said they are looking to use CARES act funding to order rapid tests, which they are completing, and hire more employees.

Holt said they have only been able to hire two of the positions available so far, and she said they are currently in need of more registered nurses.

“But we are really having a hard time finding RN’s and LPN’s,” said Holt. “So if anybody has anybody that is looking for something, and I know this funding is supposed to run out at the end of December, so it would be very short term. But as soon as we get those rapid tests, we are going to be a little bit busier than we are this minute, so we are in need of some more rn’s and LPN’s.”

Holt said the Florida Health Department is already training its staff on giving vaccinations through points of distribution.

By training ahead of time, staff will already know what they are doing, so there is no waiting for when the virus vaccine is released.

“We have no idea on a lot of the specifics; we’ve got a lot of unknowns right now,” Holt said. “And we are working trying to start putting that in place, so we are not left hanging when it comes, and we are trying to figure out what to do with it. So we are working on it right now.”

When more information does become available on rapid testing and the virus vaccine, we will keep you updated.