Walton Habitat for Humanity open warehouse to help more residents

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Walton’s Habitat for Humanity is in the business of helping families own their own homes.

The non-profit moved into their new warehouse in South Walton earlier this month. The extra space will allow them to help even more people.

“For once I can sleep at night knowing what this new location brings for us,” said Teresa Imdieke Habitat’s Executive Director.

Since 2014, the Walton Habitat for Humanity volunteers have operated their homebuilding activities and their thrift store, out of this old three thousand square foot building. The rented firehouse was prone to flooding, ruining donations.

Imdieke was excited about buying and moving into this 18 thousand square foot warehouse.

“Like our homeowners, it is a permanent place to call home, and its safety and security for us for years to come,” said Imdieke.

Many Habitat for Humanity homeowners agree. After Mary Jo Eidson’s house burned down Habitat was there to help.

“I still get tears in my eyes from it,” she said. “The most wonderful blessing that you have is, like I said, not only a house but it is a home.”

Despite last year’s setbacks, due mostly to flooding, staff and volunteers say they are breaking records since moving into the new warehouse at the beginning of September.

“In the first two weeks alone we’ve served over 800 families and the foot traffic has quadrupled that amount,” said Imdieke.

Habitat has three pick-up trucks that travel to Walton county collecting donations. Now donors can drop off items at the drive-thru behind the warehouse.