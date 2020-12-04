Walton Habitat for Humanity looks forward to Rosemary donations to finish building houses

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After Walton’s Habitat for Humanity was closed for six weeks due to COVID-19 safety measures, damaging floodwaters from Hurricane Sally and then vandalized last month, the Habitat for Humanity has seen it all.

Rosemary Beach Realty is hosting its second annual holiday home tour, and all proceeds go directly to Walton’s Habitat.

“It’s just been a really tough year like it has for so many people,” said Habitat’s Executive Director Teresa Imdieke.

With funding from the second annual Rosemary Holiday House tours, Imdieke said they can finish building houses for residents.

“Very thankful to be the benefactor of this year’s tour so we can finish the two homes that we are building for single mothers,” said Imdieke.

Residents can easily help raise money this weekend by buying tickets to tour decorated homes. Kristen Moss with Rosemary Beach Realty said it means a lot knowing their efforts are helping.

“This hurricane season, even previous hurricane seasons have been really detrimental to not only charities but the community as a whole,” said Moss. “So we feel it is essential to do what we can to give back to the community.”

This way, the community can experience Rosemary in true Christmas fashion.

“Seeing stuff like this inspires dreams and houses that you can dream someday of owning and gorgeous decorations for this holiday season,” said Imdieke.

Moss said if they can bring about the same as they did last year during this house tour, they will bring in about $10,000 to donate to the Walton Habitat for Humanity.

If you want to purchase tickets ahead of time, you can visit the Rosemary Beach website, where tickets are $25 each. You can always buy tickets the day of.