Walton Fire Rescue has a new device for pediatric patient care

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) — Any pediatric call can be stressful for the patient and their parents but over in Walton County, there is a new restraint device safety personnel are using.

“Working with pediatrics, the biggest thing is figuring out how to secure these little people to the stretchers to safely transport them,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Paramedic Lindsey Timpano.

A recent University of Florida study, that Walton County Fire participated in, showed that pediatric safety restraints in the back of an ambulance were limited. Especially for those still in car seats.

“One of the goals for that is to reduce hospital times for pediatric asthma patients,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Tim Turner. “We started participating in, as I said in November, but we wanted to expand upon that.”

“Any kind of pediatric call can be really stressful, if you have stressed parents and everything like that and you put them in the back of an ambulance and they get in, it gives them a little bit of an extra comfort knowing that their kid is safely secured, and the five-point restraint harness and everything that we do is to take that extra step to make sure that they are ok,” said Timpano.

There are three types of safety restraints used on pediatric patients, one, in particular, is used if a patient gives birth in the back of an ambulance to safely secure their newborn.

“Being a mom, I can’t imagine putting my own kid in the back of an ambulance,” said Timpano. “You see these parents that are upset obviously and they’ve had to call an ambulance and their little baby has to go in a really big truck. It does add a sense of comfort knowing people are doing what they are supposed to do and taking that extra time to make sure extra care is given.”

After receiving a state grant, the county now has these pediatric restraints in six of its ambulance trucks north of the bay.