WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A father and son were convicted last week for distributing cocaine.

Federal prosecutors said Kenneth Ingram, 62, and Kadeem Ingram, 32, both of DeFuniak Springs were moving cocaine out of South Florida as part of an ongoing distribution scheme.

They were convicted on August 17 after a three-day trial.

“This prosecution demonstrates the collaborative efforts of our local, state, and federal law

enforcement partners, who work tirelessly to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances

from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We are grateful for their dedicated public

service and remain committed in our efforts to investigate and vigorously prosecute criminals

bringing drugs into North Florida.”

In 2019, the Ingrams took monthly trips to South Florida to procure large quantities of cocaine, prosecutors said. The cocaine was then distributed by Kadeem Ingram and a co-conspirator. A months-long investigation culminated in law enforcement seizing approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle the Ingrams possessed on July 13, 2019.

“It’s been a long time coming for this father and son duo,” said Walton Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This

conviction, which stems from an investigation started more than two years ago, is the result of

the hard work of men and women in our agency and the DEA. We are ready to see this case put

to rest and are pleased with the jury’s verdict.”

The Ingrams face 40 years in prison when they are sentenced on November 16.