Walton Fair brings more foot traffic to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — The oldest festival in Walton County is bringing more visitors to DeFuniak downtown.

It’s the 98th year for the county fair. The event welcomed in thousands so far the first week.

“This is our 98th fair, we started the fair in 1924,” said County Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

Within the first three days of Walton’s 2021 fair, 18,000 visitors came to enjoy some family fun and funnel cakes. But the fair is also educational. Glidewell said kids can learn about gardening and farming.

“It helps us teach children from our community how to grow food, how to grow animals, and how to take care of them,” said Glidewell.

He said what makes this festival unique is nearby counties can participate since some no longer have fairs of their own.

“We will probably run 13 to 20 thousand people through here this week,” said Glidewell.

With the increase in visitors, Main Street DeFuniak is seeing more foot traffic, which is helping local businesses.

“With any event that happens in DeFuniak Springs, it introduces people to the downtown in the city as a whole. It has so much to offer from natural beauties to locally owned and operated businesses. It’s just getting people here that’s the first step, and once they’re here hopefully they will see what we’ve got going on and will stay,” said Main Street Executive Director Chelsea Blaich.

And for residents like Glidewell, it is a walk down memory lane.

“And it’s always been fun, and now my grandchildren get to come which is cool,” he said.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. on weeknights and noon on Saturday. For more details on the Walton Fair, go to their website.