WCSO: Deputy injured in hit-and-run by armed burglary suspects

A Walton County deputy was involved in a crash Monday morning. Deputies said six individuals were in the other vehicle and that they had been involved in a home invasion shortly before the crash.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of suspects fleeing from an armed burglary slammed into a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy who was driving to work Monday morning.

Just before 7:30 am, a lieutenant was driving north on Highway 83 through the intersection of Highway 90 when he was hit by a GMC SUV, officials wrote in a news release.

After the SUV slammed into the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, six individuals ran away from the vehicle. Five were quickly apprehended while one more was arrested a short time later. The GMC came back as stolen out of Vero Beach, Florida.

The lieutenant, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital and Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash and the stolen vehicle, deputies wrote.

“We were fortunate we had a lot of deputies in the area on their way to training who were quickly able to get everyone in custody,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We are monitoring our employee’s status and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”

Shortly after the crash, it was discovered the individuals were involved in a home invasion where they forced their way into a home on Bruce Avenue and pepper-sprayed two children and hit another victim over the head with a bottle, deputies wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the suspects over to DeFuniak Springs Police Department who is continuing their investigation into the home invasion.