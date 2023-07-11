WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 53-year-old Sondra Francis. Francis was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on the beach near The Beach House Restaurant in Sandestin.

“She was wearing a pink or gray shirt, light purple shorts, and a pink Vineyard Vines hat,” deputies wrote. “Francis has dementia and has trouble remembering things.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.