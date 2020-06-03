LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Walton deputies searching for missing three-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Walton County officials tweeted that the child has been found and is safe.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism, deputies wrote in a news release.

The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called, deputies wrote.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist. If you locate this child, please notify the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fired officer Chauvin's charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers also charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fired officer Chauvin's charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers also charged"

Tracking the Tropics June 3: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics June 3: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico"

13NOW | Gov. DeSantis State Update 03JUN2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Gov. DeSantis State Update 03JUN2020"

Boys & Girls Club providing swim lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys & Girls Club providing swim lessons"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn"
More Local News