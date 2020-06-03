Walton deputies searching for missing three-year-old

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Walton County officials tweeted that the child has been found and is safe.

BREAKING: Child located safe. Thank you for everyone’s assistance. pic.twitter.com/LfArNAq1Oi — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 3, 2020

PONCE DE LEON, Fla— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism, deputies wrote in a news release.

The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called, deputies wrote.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist. If you locate this child, please notify the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.