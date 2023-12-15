WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies said Friday they found human remains believed to be a missing local woman.

The remains were found during the search for 33-year-old Angela Rodriguez. Rodriguez was reported missing by her boyfriend after she disappeared from his home on John Boland Road on October 12th.

“Rodriguez had an extensive medical history and had been previously treated for mental health issues,” deputies wrote.

For the past two months, deputies conducted multiple searches of properties and bodies of water near where Rodriguez went missing.

Photo of Angela Rodriguez provided by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the search was expanded northeast to a vacant wooded lot located at the end of Edgewood Drive where the remains were found.

Investigators are working with the District One Medical Examiner’s Office to make positive identification.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, Angela’s family can now begin the process of grieving,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “I applaud the unrelenting effort of our investigators to bring closure to her loved ones.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.