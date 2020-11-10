Walton deputies, federal authorities bust major drug trafficking ring

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport couple is at the center of a drug trafficking ring that has now been broken up by local and federal law enforcement officers, officials said Tuesday.

The couple, James Young and Shelley Johnson, are in custody.

Shelley Johnson

Officials said Tuesday that 42 other people have been indicted on federal and state charges. 15 of the 44 are facing federal drug trafficking charges and 29 are facing state drug trafficking charges. Investigators said Tuesday they are still searching for 13 suspects and the rest are in custody.

Investigators said they seized 20 pounds of meth, 672 grams of heroin, 633 grams of GHB, five motor vehicles worth about $100,000 and a Freeport waterfront property worth about 1.3 million.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.