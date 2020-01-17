Walton death row inmate gets life in new sentencing

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murderer on death row was sentenced to life in prison after his original sentence was overturned.

Barry Trynell Davis, Jr., was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to death.

The evidence showed that on May 7, 2012, Davis. murdered John Gregory Hughes and Hiedi Ann Rhodes in Hughes’ home in Grayton Beach, prosecutors wrote in a news release. They added that Davis attacked Hughes while Rhodes and the Defendant’s girlfriend had gone to the store, leaving Hughes bloodied and unconscious in his bedroom. Once the two women returned from the store, Hughes attacked Hiedi Ann Rhodes. The Defendant then bound them with duct tape and drowned them in Mr. Hughes’ bathtub, prosecutors wrote. The victims’ bodies have never been located.

However, at the time he was sentenced to death, the law did not require jurors to be unanimous in their decision regarding the appropriate sentence, and although they were unanimous in convicting him, they were not unanimous in what his sentence should be, prosecutors wrote.

After a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court Davis was given a new sentencing. During this sentencing, the jury did not unanimously support the death penalty for Davis. Davis was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.