Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Defuniak Springs woman riding on the back of a motorcycle died after she was thrown from the bike when troopers said the driver lost control.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Triple G Road and County Highway 1883.

Troopers said the driver, also from Defuniak Springs, was driving east on Triple G Road and lost control as he approached a curve in the road. This led him to drive off the road and overturn the motorcycle.

The driver was not injured but his passenger died.