WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to a tweet by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a school bus crash on Monday at Hwy 331 S and Hawthorne Road.

All of the students are safe and were released to their guardians.

WCSO is on scene of a school bus crash at 331 S and Hawthorne Road.



All students are SAFE.



At this time students are being taken to @WCFRFL Woodlawn Fire Station on 331 S as a meet up location for parents.@FHPPanhandle is en route to investigate. pic.twitter.com/N3ENErGNki — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) April 5, 2021

The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed. The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.