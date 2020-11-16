WCSO looking for missing woman out of Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to a press release, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 73-year-old Susan Chadwick in the Freeport area.

Deputies said Chadwick does not have access to a vehicle and took her purse before leaving her home in the Windswept community.

Deputies said that multiple resources are continuing to be used to locate Chadwick as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, because she did not have access to a vehicle, a silver alert can not be issued by the state.

Anyone with information on Chadwick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.