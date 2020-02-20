Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break

WATERCOLOR, Fla. (WMBB) — After a lack of workforce in the area post-Hurricane Michael, an expansion for a popular Walton County Club was put on the backburner. But now, the project is back on track and those beachgoers can expect something new.

As different areas of the Panhandle expand and grow with more residents and visitors each year, Watercolor Beach is no stranger to expansion.

The homeowners of Watercolor Beach recognize that growth and overwhelmingly voted in favor of the renovations years back.

“When it was built it was to handle 500 people a day, now we’re running 1500 through it during the season,” said Watercolor HOA President, Randy Carroll.

In addition to the amenities aging, the club wanted to grow alongside its population.

“Just the overwhelming popularity of people wanting to visit Watercolor, wanting to own in Watercolor and come stay in Watercolor is getting so drastically large that we just didn’t have enough space to handle them,” said Carroll.

The Watercolor Beach Club is onto its final phase and the new and improved club will feature three restaurants as well as several areas that are fun for the family to enjoy.

“We’ve actually added two new pools here. We’ve got a zero-entry pool down on the far left side and behind me directly we’ve got an infinity-edge pool,” said Carroll.

The beach club expects to serve its guests during Spring Break.