Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERCOLOR, Fla. (WMBB) — After a lack of workforce in the area post-Hurricane Michael, an expansion for a popular Walton County Club was put on the backburner. But now, the project is back on track and those beachgoers can expect something new.

As different areas of the Panhandle expand and grow with more residents and visitors each year, Watercolor Beach is no stranger to expansion.

The homeowners of Watercolor Beach recognize that growth and overwhelmingly voted in favor of the renovations years back.

“When it was built it was to handle 500 people a day, now we’re running 1500 through it during the season,” said Watercolor HOA President, Randy Carroll.

In addition to the amenities aging, the club wanted to grow alongside its population.

“Just the overwhelming popularity of people wanting to visit Watercolor, wanting to own in Watercolor and come stay in Watercolor is getting so drastically large that we just didn’t have enough space to handle them,” said Carroll.

The Watercolor Beach Club is onto its final phase and the new and improved club will feature three restaurants as well as several areas that are fun for the family to enjoy.

“We’ve actually added two new pools here. We’ve got a zero-entry pool down on the far left side and behind me directly we’ve got an infinity-edge pool,” said Carroll.

The beach club expects to serve its guests during Spring Break.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break"

DEO visits Mexico Beach for grant funding workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "DEO visits Mexico Beach for grant funding workshop"

Tyndall Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new 23rd street branch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new 23rd street branch"

Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat"

Garden Club hosts first Community Health Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Club hosts first Community Health Fair"

Springfield fatal accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield fatal accident"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.