Walton TDC restructures in preparation for the North Walton Bed Tax

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This past election season, one of the biggest decisions in North Walton County was the passage of a new bed tax by residents.

Now, the Tourist Development Council is working on the next steps to make it a reality.

One of the biggest steps is the formation of a new North Walton Tourist Advisory Committee.

Jay Tusa, the TDC director, said this new committee would absorb some of the existing committees including the North Walton Events Committee and the Beach Management Advisory Committee.

“We’re looking at one Walton County Tourist Development Council member, which we have on all of our committee seats, one mainstream DeFuniak Springs representative, one Walton area Chamber of Commerce representative, three owners or operators of tourist accommodations subject to the tourist development tax, three leaders of non-tax collecting business such as local restaurants or retail establishments,” Tusa said.

The development tax will be brought before the board of county commissioners again for a public hearing on Jan. 14.

An online application for this committee will be made available soon.