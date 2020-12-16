Walton residents feel unheard regarding Gulf Power’s plans for solar facility

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is best known for its flawless, sugar-sand beaches. But just an hour’s drive north is its sprawling farmlands, dotted with picturesque barns and grazing cattle.

David Herring grew up on approximately 300 acres of land. It was originally his grandparent’s property, purchased in 1945, and one day, Herring hopes that it will be his daughter’s.

“She shows cattle; we travel from Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, all throughout the area, and she has about 10 to 12 female cattle in her name,” Herring said.

But Herring said when his family got word of an 867-acre solar facility directly adjacent to his property, his daughter was reluctant to build her forever home there.

“She’s told me, she said, “Dad, if this goes in on the property right in front of your house, where I have envisioned building my future home since I was 4 years old,’” Herring said. “And she said, ‘But if this goes in, dad, I don’t want to look at those solar facilities and put my kids at the risk of unknown.”

However, the approximately 75 megawatts of power generated by the proposed Chautauqua Solar Energy Facility — equivalent to taking 31,000 cars off the road — will not benefit the community.

“Unfortunately, the folks that live in this particular neighborhood are serviced by Chelco,” said Mac Carpenter, Walton County planning director.

The project received unanimous support from the Walton County Planning Commission in July. Carpenter said that the biggest concern with the project was the appropriate buffering.

“It’s surrounded by a combination of vacant agricultural parcels, vacant parcels that are actually in agricultural production, and certain single-family homes,” Carpenter said. “Those people that are adjacent may not feel like the buffers are adequate. The applicant feels like the buffers are more than what is required by the code.”

Herring said the community has advised Gulf Power representatives that they want 360 degree buffering around the project site due to potential aesthetic issues. He added that Gulf Power representatives have made little effort to reach out to community members.

But Gulf Power attorney Dana Matthews said they have had numerous meetings and discussions with community members to try and find a compromise.

“Over the last year this project has been in the works, there has been a half a dozen, minimum, meetings — large meetings with the neighbors as well as meetings with individual neighbors — and the primary concern has been this visual aesthetic,” Matthews said.

Matthews said that since the project site and the adjacent properties in the area are zoned for agricultural use, there are no buffering requirements between properties according to the county Land Development Code. But where the project site meets residential property or potential residential property, he said that Gulf Power has voluntarily added a 150-foot setback from the road or property line and a 10-foot vegetative buffer, totaling 1.4 miles of land used for buffering.

This does not meet the neighbors’ requests for 360-degree buffering.

Herring said that this facility and what he feels is insufficient buffering is playing a direct role in driving potential new residents away from the area.

“The whole point of selling a home or selling anything is when you look out and you see something, this is what you want to envision — what you see,” Herring said. “It’s not a bunch of glass from solar panels, what you want to see in your front yard if you’re moving to the country.”

Another Walton County resident, Mark Walker, currently lives on 30A but recently bought a piece of land in the area on which to build a home that he can retire to with his wife.

“The way I would look when I build my house, it [the solar facility] would be right in front of me,” Walker said. “We don’t want to invest money in building a house here and not have it appreciate at all because the area ceases to be desirable.”

A property value impact study submitted to the county by Gulf Power presents anecdotal evidence from areas where solar facilities have been built and shows no impact on surrounding residential property values.

Aside from aesthetic issues, residents are also worried about the unknown environmental impacts of the project.

Environmental reports on the project site submitted by Gulf Power show that the materials that will be used for the project will not be harmful to the environment.

The reports also estimate about 185 acres of the 867-acre project site to be suitable Gopher Tortoise habitat with 22 potentially active burrows. The report also listed several other endangered species that it said will not be impacted.

Additionally, the power generated by the facility will be uploaded to Gulf Power’s power grids in the Panhandle and in Alabama.

“We don’t expect to see that there will be any immediate discount in rates,” he added. “What we do hope to see is there’s a slowing of the growth in the cost of electricity in Florida, and this project will absolutely contribute to that. And it will contribute to that in a manner that is safe for the environment.”

Carpenter added that while this is the first renewable energy project in Walton County, he expects there will be more. The project is expected to create jobs and provide a tax break for the county.

Residents said that what they want most is for their county commissioners to listen to them.

“We’re not against solar energy,” Walker said. “We just feel like there’s better places.”

Matthews and Carpenter said they understand that change like this is difficult for the residents. Matthews added that Gulf Power is more than willing to hear the community’s concerns and work on solutions.

The project is set to go before the Walton County Board of County Commissioners at the Dec. 22 meeting.

The project is still waiting for an Environmental Resource Permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to begin construction.