Walton pedestrian bridges will be inspected regularly

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve ever taken a scenic stroll through Walton County, you’ve probably taken in its views from one of its pedestrian bridges. All the while, never thinking about the possibility of that bridge collapsing from underneath your feet.

Now, the county is being proactive to make sure that doesn’t happen.

At the Walton County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board passed an initiative to bring in an outside engineering consultant to inspect the county’s multi-use pedestrian bridges at least once annually.

Brian Kellenberger, director of beach operations, says that the maintenance of these bridges is important because of the amount of use they see.

“We have 4.5 million visitors that come here,” Kellenberger said. “I don’t know the breakdown of the ones that get on the bike path but, I think it’s all of them.”

Until now, those bridges have not been required to go through regular inspections.

“Since they’re not vehicular traffic, they don’t come with a prescribed periodic inspection table or timeframe.”

Previously, these bridges would only be inspected if there was a visible irregularity spotted during a routine road inspection.

“Our guys look for any anomalies that may be very apparent,” Kellenberger said. “This type of inspection would look a lot deeper than that. Test the torque on anchor bolts, visually inspect welds, forensic testing of the actual materials, inspecting the pile caps. All these metal spans have a ferrous metal finish on them that rusts and then protects the underlying metal.”

Kellenberger said he hopes to have the inspection criteria approved by spring of 2021.

The money to pay for the inspections will come from the TDC’s budget but no dollar amount has been decided yet.