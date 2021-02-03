Walton man takes legal action against county for allegedly not enforcing stormwater retention standards

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thirty years ago, Alan Osborne bought a plot of Walton County land with a dirt road on one side and a plentiful bay on the other. He then built his house, raised a family and fished in this backyard while he wasn’t on active military duty.

“I used to come out here,” Osborne said, pointing behind him to the Choctawhatchee Bay. “And I could throw my cast net and I couldn’t pick up the fish, the bait, the Alewife; I had stone crabs here.”

What was once white sand shoreline, Osborne said is now covered in black algae due to direct runoff and inadequate stormwater retention from the Sandestin Development of Regional Impact (DRI).

Sunday, Osborne filed a declaratory judgment against Walton County. This action asks the court to look at the water retention and treatment standards used over time by the county regarding Sandestin.

“What we believe that we’re going to be able to show through the declaratory judgment is that the county has consistently over time applied the wrong standard,” said Marie Mattox, the attorney representing Osborne. “And the result of that is that the retention standard for the stormwater in the Driftwood subdivision has not been sufficient to capture the rainfall and there has been pollutants going into the Bay.”

The declaratory judgment filed Sunday is a continuation of a similar lawsuit over the same drainage issues settled in Osborne’s favor between him and the county in 2016. In the 2016 lawsuit, he sued for damages. With the new action, he just wants to fix the problem.

Osborne said that because Walton County failed to enforce its own water retention standards, his property and the surrounding properties have been flooded and damaged and the Bay, polluted.

The most recent action presented new evidence in the form of a letter from county engineer Gregory Graham dated Feb. 4, 2019. It is addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and copied to county attorney Sidney Noyes and county administrator Larry Jones.

Graham wrote in the letter that the retention system may have been in compliance with the standards in the 1970s when the development was first approved, but water retention standards have been updated since then and therefore must be updated on site.

The letter refers to a report written in 2015 by Dr. Harvey Harper, III, Ph. D. in environmental engineering, to the Board of County Commissioners. Dr. Harper, III’s, report concluded that the Sandestin DRI stormwater retention system does not meet the standards put forth by the county Land Development Code.

In Graham’s letter, he agrees with Dr. Harper, III’s report.

Mattox said the land development agreement passed in 1984 stated that stormwater must be retained at least 6.7 inches and that a developer must apply for deviations or adhere to the standards. She said Sandestin has not done that and the county has not enforced those requirements. Therefore, Osborne claims that the stormwater retention system of the DRI has been knowingly inadequate.

Osborne presented the letter at the Jan. 25 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

At the meeting, Noyes responded saying that there has been a long-standing disagreement with how Osborne and the county interpret the stormwater quality standards in Sandestin.

Representatives from the county declined further comment on the action due to county policy that does not allow them to discuss current or pending litigation. They added that following the conclusion of any case, they will release all available information.

Osborne said the issues with the stormwater retention on the Sandestin DRI have been a major contributor to the pollution in the Choctawhatchee Bay. He said pipes from the property feed straight into the Bay and create algal blooms.

“Here the county’s having meetings worried about runoff that might happen in the future, and the elephant in the room is probably Sandestin/Topsail drainage,” Osborne said.

Destin is a downstream receiver of this runoff. But Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis said although it may affect them, it is not the city or Okaloosa County’s place to get involved in Osborne’s current legal actions.

“If there are some issues with their water management protocols, whether it may or may not be legal under Florida Statute, the issue for us is, basically is if you live in a glass house, you don’t really want to throw rocks,” Jarvis said. “Unfortunately for us, in the City of Destin and Okaloosa County we recognize that we have our own water quality issues.”

“We’re going to take all our efforts to clean up our house first, and then maybe later on down the road, if they haven’t resolved their issues legally or in practical applications in Walton County, then we may take that issue up at that time,” Jarvis added.

Mattox said the goal of the case is to get a judge to rule that the county must enforce the stormwater retention standards agreed on in 1984.

Osborne said that it’s not just him and his property that are being affected by this.

“The Sandestin water quality standard applies to every single part of Sandestin,” Osborne said. “So when the county lets us people build not in compliance, that hurts everybody’s property value.”

He added that Sandestin is so big, it is considered to have a regional impact.

“If the county’s not going to enforce regional requirements,” Osborne added. “Where do we start from there?”

“What good are the rules if our government is not going to enforce them?”