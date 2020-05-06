Walton FDOH to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Health in partnership with several other area agencies will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at different spots across Walton county beginning May 14.

In a flyer the Florida Department of Health released Wednesday, the testing is free and available to everyone. There is no appointment or preregistration necessary.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates and their respective site:

  • Thursday, May 14 at Van R. Butler Elementary School, 6694 W County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
  • Saturday, May 16 at the School District Bus Barn, which is located just north of Freeport High School, 12615 US-331 Business
  • Tuesday, May 19 at Gene Hurley Park, 965 Gene Hurley Road, Defuniak Springs
  • Thursday, May 21, at Mossy Head School, 13270 US-90, Defuniak Springs

Staff asked passengers stay inside vehicles from arrival to departure and to limit the people in your
personal vehicle to a maximum of five to be tested.

If anyone has any questions, they can call the health department at 850-401-6453 or visit walton.floridahealth.gov

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations"

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Bay County Resurfacing projects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Resurfacing projects"

More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line"
More Local News