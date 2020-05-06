Walton FDOH to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Health in partnership with several other area agencies will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at different spots across Walton county beginning May 14.

In a flyer the Florida Department of Health released Wednesday, the testing is free and available to everyone. There is no appointment or preregistration necessary.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates and their respective site:

Thursday, May 14 at Van R. Butler Elementary School, 6694 W County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

Saturday, May 16 at the School District Bus Barn, which is located just north of Freeport High School, 12615 US-331 Business

Tuesday, May 19 at Gene Hurley Park, 965 Gene Hurley Road, Defuniak Springs

Thursday, May 21, at Mossy Head School, 13270 US-90, Defuniak Springs

Staff asked passengers stay inside vehicles from arrival to departure and to limit the people in your

personal vehicle to a maximum of five to be tested.

If anyone has any questions, they can call the health department at 850-401-6453 or visit walton.floridahealth.gov