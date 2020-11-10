Walton deputies, federal authorities bust major drug trafficking ring

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly 20 pounds of crystal meth as well as more than 600 grams of heroin are off the streets in Walton County.

Investigators said 29 people are facing state drug trafficking charges and another 15 have been indicted on federal drug trafficking.

Officials are calling this drug bust ‘Operation Mr. Clean’ and said the investigation started 18 months ago with what would have been a possession charge.

Walton County Sheriff, Mike Adkinson, said not making that first arrest was a key to success in the operation.

“Let’s watch this, let’s keep going, let’s be professional and thoughtful about it,” Adkinson said. “It ended up in multiple wire taps which are very significant, very time consuming, very difficult.”

Officials began looking at James Young and Shelley Johnson and said Young and Johnson were running a meth, heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking operation at Johnson’s home in Freeport.

“We started realizing it was a multi-kilo a week, that was pretty quick that we said ‘Hey, we’re not going to go the short one, we’re going to sit, we’re going to go the long haul,” Adkinson said. “We knew pretty quickly what we’re dealing with.”

Officials said Young routinely picked up multiple pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl from Atlanta and began distributing it from Johnson’s home in Freeport.

U.S. Attorney for the North Florida district, Laurence Keefe, said this operation was a perfect example of federal and local agencies coming together to protect their citizens.

“That’s when you see the DEA working with local folks like Sheriff Adkinson and all the police departments and everybody that’s been involved in this operation and it’s a very, very, very beautiful thing to watch,” Keefe said.

Sheriff Adkinson said their work is still not finished. Of the 44 people who are connected to the drug trafficking operation, 13 are still wanted for arrest on state or federal drug trafficking charges.

  • Amanda Wade (Wanted) · Conspiracy to Purchase Oxycodone · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Amber Calhoun (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Anthony Avizius
  • David Atkinson (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine
  • Josh Bess (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Michael Bird (In Custody) · Purchase of THC Concentrate · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Donald Black (In Custody / Atlanta) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Pure/Actual Methamphetamine and 500 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine
  • Christopher Bones (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent Heroin
  • Stormy Bones (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Joey Brown (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Michael Carter (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Paul Clendenin (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or more of Heroin
  • William Clendenin (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or more of Heroin
  • Shanna Edward (Fugitive) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Pure/Actual Methamphetamine and 500 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Heroin · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 100 Grams of Carfentanil
  • Lane Free (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Gerald Bonds (Wanted) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Stephen Grant (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Conspiracy to Sell Heroin · Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Roy Hayes (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine
  • Joseph Jackson (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine
  • Jacob Diemer (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Johnny Pruett. (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Pure/Actual Methamphetamine and 500 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine · Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine · Distribution of more than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine (six counts) · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 500 Grams of Methamphetamine · Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Heroin · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 100 Grams of Carfentanil · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Oxycodone · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Cocaine
  • Justin Tankersley (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Kelli Martin (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Larry Starkey (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Marissa Martin (Wanted) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Michael Kabaci (Wanted) · Conspiracy to Purchase Schedule II Oxycodone · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Jason Norris (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Samantha O’Banion (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine
  • Hillary Perk (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Oxycodone · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Jason Roberts (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Leonard Stanley (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Stephen Bishop (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Stephen Watson (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • Marjorie Turner (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Pure/Actual Methamphetamine and 500 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine
  • Michelle Tyson (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin · Use of two-Way Communication to Facilitate a Felony
  • James Young (In Custody) · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Pure/Actual Methamphetamine and 500 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine · Distribution of more than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine (two counts) · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 500 Grams of Methamphetamine · Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 100 Grams of Carfentanil · Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, · Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Heroin · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Oxycodone · Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with the Intent to Cocaine

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

The next step for the North Walton Tourist Development Tax Referendum

COVID outbreak at the Walton County Correctional Institute

tyndall demoes robo dogs

Panama City Fire Chief Sworn in

PCPD Body Cams

Two dead bodies found in Panama City Beach

More Local News

Don't Miss