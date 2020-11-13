Walton County’s Habitat for Humanity Restore vandalized

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Habitat for Humanity leaders in Walton County were in shock when they came into work earlier this week to see their building vandalized.

Staff with the Habitat for Humanity Restore say the incident happened around 5 am on Tuesday based on surveillance video from the building next door.

They say their handicapped sign was knocked down by a vehicle and bricks were thrown through their two windows.

According to that surveillance video, it was only one person involved in the vandalism.

“It was super upsetting to come in because the money that we had to use to replace these windows could have been used to put in windows for the two single moms that we’re currently building for. ” said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Teresa Emdieke.

Officials say the suspect didn’t steal anything, but their intention was to solely vandalize the building.

