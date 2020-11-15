Walton County’s Habitat for Humanity Restore will get new location

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Walton County Habitat for Humanity Restore will be getting a new location next year.

The news comes after the store has been through many setbacks in 2020. The storefront had to close due to the pandemic for approximately six weeks earlier this year. It had to be closed yet again due to suffering flooding damage from Hurricane Sally.

The store was also vandalized earlier this week, after an unknown suspect threw bricks and broke the two store windows, as well as knocked over their handicap sign.

“Currently right now we have outgrown our facility here on Highway 393, so we will be quadrupling our size in our new facility so we will be able to serve that many more families,” said Executive Director of Walton County Habitat for Humanity, Teresa Emdieke.

The store will be located along North Highway 98, and is expected to be open in April 2021.