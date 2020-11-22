Walton County to offer rapid COVID-19 testing

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is continuing to keep their residents as safe as possible while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect the community.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will provide for Walton County residents a day of free drive-thru testing on Sunday, November 21.

As this will be a drive-through testing site, it will be open to the public from 9 am until 5 pm.
To be tested residents need to bring a valid photo ID.. And anyone under the age of 18 has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This rapid testing site will take place at the School District Bus Barn, just north of Freeport High School at 12615 US-331 Business in Freeport, FL 32439.

