Walton County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for missing DeFuniak Springs man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 88-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs.

Sonny “Jack” Harrell was reported missing by his daughter on December 28.

Harrell’s daughter was contacted by a friend of Harrell’s who advised they had not seen Harrell since late November and a friend has been feeding the cats.

Harrell’s trailer was padlocked from the outside and does not have electricity.

He is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall, 150 punds with white hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sonny Harrell please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.