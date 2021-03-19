Walton County Sheriff’s Office has responded to nearly 300 spring-break related calls

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Walton County, law enforcement has been responding to hundreds of Spring Break-related calls. Everything from underage drinking, swimming in double red waters, and even house parties, deputies said they have been busy.

Florida is obviously known for being a hot Spring Break spot, especially here in the Panhandle. And with Walton County not having a ‘no alcohol on the beach’ policy, things can get out of hand when thousands visit the area.

“We’ve responded to about 300 spring break related instances, of those spring break related incidents we’ve issued 74 notices to appear for minor in possession of alcohol.” said Sergeant from the Walton County sheriff’s Office, John Glenister.

As for the beach, deputies have seen large crowds partying on the white sands, and even people in the water when it is closed.

“On the beach we have been responding to 20-25 different water calls. We recently shut down the water and closed it down with two red flags. We issued 3 citations for double red flag citations. Now those are each 500 dollars now instead of 100 dollars.” said Sgt. Glenister.

Even loud parties and noise complaints can potentially lead to other charges.

“A lot of people come down here and they’re enjoying themselves in the house. Sometimes it gets out of control, we respond and try to break that up.” said Sgt. Glenister.

As many areas of Walton County get filled with high schoolers, underage drinking often comes into play.

“Juveniles that may be under the influence, and typically if we find them with any alcohol we will issue a notice to appear, if not and they’re not any alcohol but they are under the influence we will try to get them to their parents.” said Sgt. Glenister.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say they have been on top of each situation they encounter, and just want everyone to stay safe.

Those who do plan on coming to the Panhandle beaches for Spring Break, make sure to know the flag system, especially what it means when double red flags are flying.

Sheriff’s Deputies said they do want everyone to have a good time, but that drinking under the age will absolutely not be tolerated.