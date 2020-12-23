Walton County Sheriff’s office captures rare video of meteor falling from the sky

Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County Sheriff’s dash camera captured a random meteor falling from the sky.

On Wednesday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted the video that shows the meteor falling in front of their vehicle with the following statement:

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a meteor! ☄️

“I may have just caught a meteor on my dash cam. That thing was big!”One of our deputies caught this cool video on his dashcam at just after 1 am this morning in Miramar Beach.

Check it out!

What do you think NASA?

