Walton County Sheriff’s Office and schools to work together to keep students safe this fall

Walton County
Posted: / Updated:
WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced Operation Blue Bird, a program to keep students safe as they head back to the class.

Effective Monday, the Blue Bird program will focus on Walton County school zone and bus safety. The program will run through Aug. 28.

The plan calls for a deputy from the WCSO, the DeFuniak Springs Police Department or the Florida Highway Patrol to be assigned at random to run radar/traffic enforcement at school zones across Walton County.

Unmarked vehicles from the WCSO will also be assigned to follow the school buses along their routes and be on the lookout for any traffic violations.

Message boards will be placed at different locations throughout Walton County to inform everyone of the start of school.

“There are a lot of challenges for these kids as they head back to the classroom,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson in a news release. “Getting there safely shouldn’t be one of them.

“Our children are our most valuable asset in the community, and we remain committed to doing whatever it takes to protect them.”

