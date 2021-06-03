Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for carjacking suspect

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The manhunt continues Willie Robertson, who is wanted for a variety of crimes.

About a week ago, authorities said he and Makiya London were driving on the interstate in Tennessee when they committed a carjacking.

Lindsey Darby, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer said the incident became violent.

“He bumped into the back of the first victim,” Darby said. “When that victim pulled over because she had just been in a traffic crash the suspects pulled up behind her, held her at gunpoint and stole their vehicle.”

Then they made their way to Panama City Beach.

On Wednesday, Panama City Beach Police officers attempted to pull them over after noticing they were driving a stolen vehicle, but they kept on driving.

This led to a high speed chase into Walton County, where the driver crashed the car in an attempt to avoid the spike strips Walton deputies deployed.

“The suspects then fled into the woods,” Darby said. “We were able to apprehend one suspect, Mikiya London, she was arrested. We know of one suspect Willie Robertson who is still at large.”

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies believe the suspect could be anywhere between Inlet Beach and Highway 395. Darby said since it has been a while since the search began he could’ve moved even further than that. They are warning the public to be cautious because the suspect could possibly be armed and dangerous.

“Make sure you keep your car doors locked, keys out of your vehicles, obviously he is known for carjacking we don’t want that to happen to anyone who lives here or is visiting here,” Darby said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s office said if you have any information to call them right away.