Walton County sees record-breaking early voting

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Residents are on track to see record-setting early voting numbers for the county.

When early voting started Saturday, the Walton County Supervisor of Elections Bobby Beasley said they saw over 4,000 voters cast their ballots through their four locations.

“Which is the most we have ever done,” said Beasley.

And when it comes to the absentee and mail-in ballots, Beasley said we are on track to be double what is normally seen.

“A lot of people have interest in this election,” said Beasley. “Presidential elections normally have very high turnout so I think we had around 74% in 2016.”

But Walton County as a whole always has a higher voter turnout, said Beasley. And residents are proud to show their pride.

“I heard the turnout was really good,” said Walton Resident Roger Roy. “I have a friend that is a county commissioner, and he said it is kind of like an all-time high for the county. I am proud to see that actually. It doesn’t matter what side you are on. I’m proud to see that.”

Beasley said from the past presidential election, voter registration has gone up by about 8,000, averaging over 58,000 voters in the county. No matter how many there are, Beasley urges everyone to cast their ballots soon.

READ MORE: Less than a month before the election, Florida is already seeing a heavy stream of ballots

“Well be open through Saturday, everyday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Walton County Courthouse in DeFuniak Springs, the South Walton Annex 331 South of the bay, and we have Freeport City Hall in Freeport Florida, and Faith Community Church in Miramar beach on Geronimo drive,” said Beasley.

Although still early to tell, Beasley said he anticipates this presidential election to see a bigger voter turnout than years past.